Jason Kelce calls Taylor Swift’s beau Travis his ‘best friend’

American NFL star Travis Kelce, who remains in the spotlight for his romance with Taylor Swift, has received rich praise from his brother Jason Kelce.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The former Philadelphia Eagles player launched a podcast with his brother in 2022, in which they interview celebrity guests and discuss their own lives.

While Travis Kelce is a three-time Super Bowl champion, he found wider fame as the boyfriend of Taylor Swift.

Talking about his relationship with his younger brother, Jason Kelce has revealed that their relationship further strengthened after their podcast series, ‘New Heights’

“Travis and I have been close for a long time. Now with the [New Heights] podcast, we talk to each other more than we ever have,” he said during an interview with PEOPLE.

According to Jason Kelce, the two brothers now enjoy a peer-to-peer relationship after growing up together.

“We loved each other growing up. We still love each other. Now it’s more like peer to peer, whereas growing up, being the older brother, it was a little bit different,” he said.

Jason added, “Now, he’s my best friend on the planet. We get to talk once a week and our families are close.”

Read more: Jason Kelce faces backlash over Independence Day post

The former NFL star also hailed his younger brother as a “great uncle,” saying that the family try to spend much of their time together.

“I think we try to share the right amount on the internet, the viral moments and whatnot. But you also try to keep some of the stuff private. … We’re a family that loves each other, we love being around each other,” he said.

While Travis Kelce is in a relationship with Taylor Swift, Jason is married to Kylie Kelce, and they share daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley.