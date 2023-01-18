BTS Jin leaves ARMY emotional with first military post: See picture

BTS star Jin has left ARMY emotional yet excited as he shared his first message to fans since his military enlistment, last month.

As the K-Pop star completed his five months at the training boot camp and attended the completion ceremony on Wednesday, ‘The Astronaut’ singer updated his fans, known as ARMY, with new pictures along with a special message on Weverse.

Jin shared his pictures from the ceremony, dressed in a military uniform, on the fandom platform and wrote, “I’m enjoying spending my time here. I’m posting photos after receiving photos from the military.”

“ARMY, I hope you’ll always be happy and take care,” he added. Reacting to the pictures, a fan on Twitter posted, “Even though he must be soo tired but still took permission from there & came to update us about himself & telling us to be happy & be well. I’m crying. I love you so much Jin.”

“All I’m doing right now is staring at these pictures and crying,” an ARMY expressed, while another commented, “I missed him God I missed him so much. I hope you’re staying warm and healthy.”

It s pertinent to mention here that Jin began his 18-month mandatory military service last month.

Jin, who turned 30 on December 4, had postponed the start of his service for the maximum permissible time.

For the uninitiated, South Korea requires all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 to serve in the military for about two years, a measure that has long been a source of controversy. A 2019 revision of the law allowed globally recognised K-pop sensation, BTS to delay service until the age of 30.

