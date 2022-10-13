BTS backs South Korea’s Asian Cup 2023 bid

K-pop group BTS has added a bit of ‘Dynamite’ to South Korea’s bid to host the 2023 Asian Cup with a new video backing the country’s campaign to stage a first major soccer tournament since they shared the 2002 World Cup with Japan.

K-Pop septet has become a worldwide sensation over the last decade with a string of upbeat hits and South Korea will be hoping to leverage their stardom to pip Qatar and Indonesia to the hosting rights next week.

“Millions of people cheering in the streets astounded the world during the 2002 World Cup in South Korea,” band member Jimin said in the video, recalling the response to South Korea reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup on home soil.

“Those special moments will be witnessed again in June and July of next year if South Korea is chosen as the host of the 2023 Asian Cup,” his BTS bandmate J-Hope added.

South Korea won the inaugural Asian Cup in 1956 and retained the trophy as hosts four years later.

China was set to stage the 24-team Asian Cup in June and July of next year but relinquished its hosting rights in May as it pursued a zero-COVID policy.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will decide on the replacement hosts next Monday.

