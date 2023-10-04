BTS star Jungkook announces debut solo album ‘Golden’

Jeon Jungkook, the youngest member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, announced his debut solo album ‘Golden’.

As reported by a local entertainment outlet in South Korea, the youngest member of the globally-recognised and Grammy-nominated K-pop septet, Jungkook or as ARMY likes to call him, Golden Maknae, will release his first-ever solo album, titled ‘Golden’ in November this year.

According to the details shared by their management agency BIGHIT Music, the 11-track album, inspired by the golden moments of Jungkook – ‘the golden maknae of BTS and a solo artist’ – will be released on November 3, at 1 p.m. KST.

Moreover, the agency confirmed that ARMYs can look forward to the singer “delivering special stage performances and making various appearances alongside the release of ‘GOLDEN’.”

It is pertinent to mention that the members of the all-boy K-pop band have been on a hiatus from group activities since last year, in order to complete their mandatory military service, and are currently working on their individual endeavours.

On the individual front, Jungkook last released the now-hit track ‘Single’ and a collaboration with Jack Harlow, ‘3D’.

Additionally, the BTS vocalist will also release ‘3D’ on the Korean show ‘Music Bank’ on October 13.

