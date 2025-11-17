BTS Shenanigans! Hania Amir’s post proves Dr. Ayra’s goofy side

Pakistani actress Hania Amir posts BTS scenes from her recently aired drama on Ary Digital Meir Zindagi Hai Tu.

In her recent Instagram post, she posts a carousel of pictures and reels from her shooting for the serial. The post also has the caption “Thanks for loving your angry pookie doc. Also, who mamooli larki nai hai?”. She also attached the Ost song to her carousel, sung by Asim Azhar.

In one of the reels showed the cake was gifted to her in a very trendy fashion. The cake gifted to her followed the viral burnaway cake trends; it was decorated in a box with her picture on it. In the surroundings of the cake were pictures of the character “Ayra” played in the drama serial Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. There is also a postcard wishing her “Best of Luck for the new project, Hania Amir”

The comment section has been flooded with mixed comments appreciating the character “Ayra” she played. One Instagram user messaged “Love You Dr Ayraa”, the other one pointed out to the Asim Azhar song, under the reflection of their past relationship. “I will unfollow Hania because coming back to the same person made the same mistake”.

On November 7, the drama kicked off with a bang, featuring Bilal Khan as “Kamyar Khan” and Hania Amir as “Dr Ayra” in the opening scenes.

While Bilal and Hania Amir amazed fans with their performances, the white, edgy Cybertruck stole the limelight.