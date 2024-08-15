BTS star Jungkook announces solo documentary ‘I Am Still’

The youngest member of Grammy-nominated K-pop boy band BTS has announced his solo documentary, titled ‘Jungkook: I Am Still’.

Taking to the social platform X, formerly termed Twitter, the official handle of BTS announced that the first official documentary of Jungkook, ‘I am Still’, featuring ‘scenes from his internationally loved performances and never-before-released behind-the-scenes footage of his inner-most thoughts’ is set for a worldwide theatrical premiere next month.

“Starting with my first official solo track, Seven, and throughout the promos for my studio album, Golden, I had a year filled with golden moments of happiness. Thanks to all the love that you gave me,” Jungkook, who is currently serving in the military, said in the shared video. “Today I’m here to share some really amazing news. with everyone.”

He continued, “For me, Golden was a series of continuous new challenges, the long journey that led up to a long album filled with songs of diverse genres. All the moments I connected with ARMY from all around the world through music and the many behind-the-scenes stories that I didn’t get a chance to share.”

“It tells the full story of Jungkook as a solo artist,” teased the Golden Maknae.

Tickets for the Junsoo Park directorial, produced by Jiwon Yoon, will go on sale from August 21.

‘Jung Kook: I Am Still’ is set to premiere on September 18, with worldwide theatrical release in over 120 countries and regions.

Meanwhile, the K-pop juggernaut is currently on a self-described hiatus, for all seven singers to fulfil their mandatory military duty.

For the unversed, South Korea requires all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 to serve in the military for about two years, while a 2019 revision to the law allowed BTS boys to delay service until the age of 30.

Jin, the oldest member of the boys’ septet, who was the first one to enlist for mandatory military duty, was discharged from the service in June this year.

The remaining six members, including Jungkook, RM, Jimin, V, J-Hope and Suga are currently serving in the military.