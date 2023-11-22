BTS star Jungkook pens to ARMY about military enlistment

The youngest member of Grammy-nominated K-pop boy band BTS, Jeon Jungkook personally updated the ARMY about his military enlistment.

After an update from their management agency BigHit Music, regarding the mandatory military service of the remaining BTS members, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the Golden Maknae personally wrote to ARMY, sharing an update about his enlistment.

Taking to the fan platform WeVerse on Wednesday, the ‘Golden’ singer wrote, “To ARMY who I love, The wind is very cold as it’s getting close to the end of November already. Everyone already knows it, so I’m just writing a short letter to you all.”

“I’m starting a new journey in December. I’ll be leaving everyone temporarily to fulfil my military duty,” he updated.

Jungkook continued, “A part of me feels heavy as I tell you this, but on the other hand, my heart grows warm when I think of the precious memories I’ve shared with ARMY. Every moment I’ve spent with you guys was the brightest time of my life. ARMYs’ smiles, support, and love have led me here. I’m so thankful that you have encouraged my dream and silently walked alongside me.”

“I’m a little cautious about telling you to wait for me during my service. A year and 6 months is a long time. That’s why I can’t say those selfish words, but I promise you that when I get back, I’ll be where I always was and stand on stage again after growing.”

Concluding the emotional letter, Jungkook noted, “During this time, I hope ARMYs’ lives will always be filled with laughter and happiness, and I hope your daily lives will be filled with health and beauty. I’ll be missing you deep in my heart as I wait for when I can meet you again to talk about new things. Don’t be sick, and stay healthy. I love you.”

For the unversed, the globally-popular K-pop septet, BTS announced a hiatus from group activities in June last year, to complete their mandatory service in the South Korean military. Three members of the group, Jin, J-Hope and Suga have been currently serving in the military.

South Korea requires all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 to serve in the military for about two years, while a 2019 revision to the law allowed BTS boys to delay service until the age of 30.

