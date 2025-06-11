BTS stars Jimin and Jungkook discharged from South Korean military

K-pop superstars Jimin and Jungkook are the latest members of BTS to be discharged from South Korea’s mandatory military service.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Jimin and Jungkook wore their military uniforms on Wednesday, saluted and addressed fans who had assembled to see the pair after their discharge.

Jeon Jung-kook, aka Jungkook, thanked the journalists and fans who traveled to see him and Park Ji-min (Jimin) after their discharge and acknowledged how different it was to be back in the spotlight. “Actually, it’s been so long since I’ve been in front of cameras, and I didn’t even put on makeup, so I’m a bit embarrassed,” he said. “I don’t know what to say.”

Notably, the two enlisted in December 2023, one day after RM and V, who were discharged on Tuesday. They saluted upon their release Tuesday in Chuncheon City as about 200 fans, some of whom traveled from Mexico, Turkey and Brazil, cheered.

V thanked fans for their patience in waiting for him and RM’s return and teased the band’s reunion. “If you can just wait a little bit longer, we will return with a really amazing performance.”

For the unversed, the seven singers of the popular K-pop band plan to reunite as a group sometime in 2025 after they finish their service.

Six of the septet’s members served in the army, while their bandmate, Suga, is fulfilling his duty as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service, and will be discharged later this month.

Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, who was the first one to enlist for the mandatory South Korean military service, was discharged last June, while J-Hope followed suit in October.

It is worth noting here that all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 are required by South Korean law to perform 18-21 months of military service under a conscription system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea.

The law gives special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers if they have obtained top prizes in certain competitions and are assessed to have enhanced national prestige.

However, K-pop stars and other entertainers aren’t subject to such privileges.

In 2020, BTS postponed their service until age 30 after South Korea’s National Assembly revised its Military Service Act, allowing K-pop stars to delay their enlistment until age 30.

There was heated public debate in 2022 over whether to offer special exemptions of mandatory military service for BTS members, until the group’s management agency announced in October 2022 that all seven members would fulfill their duties.

Also Read: K-pop star J-Hope speaks up on BTS’ future as a band