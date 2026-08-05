BTS' V updates fans post-accident with a social media post

BTS star V broke the silence over his health update since his car accident with a heartwarming update.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, V posted stories of two short clips. He was traveling with his BTS bandmates after concluding the group’s sold-out ARIRANG World Tour concerts at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

In the first video, filmed from V’s point of view, he was walking toward a waiting plane as the septet prepared to leave for their next tour stop. At the end of the clip, he briefly captured his own shadow on the ground while making a victory sign, suggesting he was up and walking comfortably.

Although the Alien singer did not appear on camera himself, fans viewed the video as a positive sign after reports claimed he had been involved in a minor rear-end collision following the group’s August 2 concert.

According to those unverified reports, he was not injured and walked the remaining distance to his hotel after the accident. The second Story was captioned simply, “Boston” alongside an airplane emoji. In the clip, his shadow could again be seen kneeling to greet Stoney Blue, BTS’ beloved tour puppy, as the six-year-old mini Goldendoodle happily ran toward him.

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While V, 30, did not directly address the reported accident or speak about his health, the videos appeared to reassure many fans that he was doing well as BTS traveled to Massachusetts for the next stop of the ARIRANG World Tour.

The group is scheduled to perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on August 5, following two sold-out concerts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 1 and 2.

Earlier today, Kim Taehyung sparked concerns among fans after the news of his car accident went viral. According to reports of the incident, another vehicle hit his car from the rear end while he was en route to the hotel. The singer was reportedly uninjured; he exited the vehicle safely and walked the remaining distance to his hotel on his own.