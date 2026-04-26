LONDON: UK’s Buckingham Palace said discussions ​would take place with U.S. authorities on Sunday to determine whether a ‌shooting at a dinner attended by President Donald Trump would affect planning for King Charles’ state visit to the U.S. this week.

Trump was rushed out of the White House correspondents’ dinner by Secret Service agents ​on Saturday after a man opened fire on security personnel nearby, and ​authorities think the shooting likely targeted him and administration officials, Acting U.S. ⁠Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

Blanche added that he was confident King Charles would be ​safe during this week’s visit to the United States.

A palace spokesperson said Charles was ​being kept fully informed of developments and was relieved that Trump, his wife and all guests had been unharmed.

“A number of discussions will be taking place throughout the day to discuss with US ​colleagues and our respective teams to what degree the events of Saturday evening may ​or may not impact on the operational planning for the visit,” the spokesperson said.

Charles and his ‌wife, ⁠Camilla, have also privately reached out to Trump and his wife – first lady Melania Trump – to express their sympathies, a palace source said.

The royal couple are due to arrive in the United States on Monday for a four-day trip that includes a private ​meeting with Trump and ​an address to ⁠Congress, marking 250 years since the U.S. declaration of independence from British rule.

British senior minister Darren Jones said earlier on Sunday the ​government would remain in close cooperation with U.S. security services ​ahead of ⁠Charles’ visit and that extensive discussions already under way would continue in the coming days.

“In respect of His Majesty’s visit to the United States next week … our security services obviously ⁠remain in ​close cooperation in advance of that,” Jones told ​Sky News.

The visit comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government hopes the king’s trip will help reinforce the ​U.S.-UK “special relationship” after recent diplomatic strains.