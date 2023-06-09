Budget 2023-24: Major announcements for salaries, EOBI pensions, CDNS

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has made important announcements for the salaries raise of the government employees, EOBI pensions, HBFC loans for widows, CDNS accounts and saving certificates in the budget 2023-24, ARY News reported on Friday.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar unveiled the federal budget 2023-24 today with a total outlay of Rs14,460 billion.

Salaries, minimum wage, allowances

During his budget speech in the National Assembly (NA) session, Ishaq Dar announced that 35 per cent of adhoc relief allowance will be given to federal government employees of scale one to 16, while 30 per cent of adhoc relief will be given to the employees of scale 17 and above.

Moreover, the minimum wage has been increased to Rs32,000 from Rs25,000. The minimum wage within the limits of Islamabad is being fixed at Rs30,000, he announced.

He said that mileage allowance has been enhanced by 50pc, while additional charge/current charge/deputation allowance is being increased from Rs12,000 to 18,000.

Orderly allowance was enhanced to Rs25,000 from Rs17,500. Meanwhile, a 100pc increase in the special conveyance allowance for the disabled raising the amount from Rs2,000 to Rs4,000. He announced that constant attendant allowance military has been enhanced to Rs14,000 from Rs7,000.

The finance minister said that daily allowances will be given to government employees for travelling outside the station and their stay.

EOBI pensions, CDNS, HBFC, saving certificates

“Pensions are being raised by 17.5 per cent and EOBI [Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution] pensions would be increased from Rs8,500 to Rs10,000.”

He added that the government will provide loans up to Rs1 million under a scheme for providing relief to the indebted widows who acquired House Building Finance Company (HBFC) loans.

The deposit limit of the Shuhada Accounts of the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) is being increased to Rs7.5 million from Rs5 million, Dar said. The deposit limit of the Behbood Saving Certificate was also increased to Rs7.5 million.

The minimum pension of the government employees will be a minimum of Rs12,000.