Budget 2023-24: Rs1bn allocated for health insurance of journalists

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday allocated an amount of Rs1 billion in the budget 2023-24 for health insurance of working journalists and media workers, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the development, saying that Rs1 billion has been allocated for health insurance of working journalists and media workers.

“Delighted to announce that an allocation has been made in the budget for health insurance of working journalists for the first time ever,” the minister said in a tweet.

She extended gratitude to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for allocating funds for the “very important measure”.

“As Information Minister, it was one of my goals to be able to arrange this facility for working journalists, especially during these difficult times,” the minister remarked.

