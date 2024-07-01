Budget 2024-25: Makeup products’ prices set to increase

ISLAMABAD: The federal government hiked duty on various imported beauty and makeup products in the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, duties on 657 makeup and beauty products have been increased by the federal government after the National Assembly okayed the budget proposals.

As per the notification, duties on makeup and beauty products have been increased by 40 percent, while perfumes and sprays would see a 20 percent duty.

Meanwhile, the duty on imported hair clippers and hair dryers has been reduced to 10 percent.

According to the notification, imported watches, smartwatches, and sunglasses will also see a significant increase in duties.

Read More: Budget 2024-25: Regulatory duty increased on THESE imported items

The government has also increased regulatory duty on hundreds of imported items in the fiscal year budget 2024-25.

According to the Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO), the regulatory duty has been increased on various items ranging from 5% to 55% under Finance Bill 2024, including: