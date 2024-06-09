Budget 2024-25: Rs65.6bln ‘proposed’ for SUPARCO

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has proposed allocating Rs 65.61 billion for Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) in the budget 2024-25, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, a new project will also included in the upcoming budget whereas Rs 4.18 billion has been proposed for the establishment of the Pakistan Space Center.

The government has also proposed allocating Rs 59.18 billion for the Pakistan Satellite System (PakSat-1) and Rs 248 million for the feasibility and system definition study of PakSat-2.

Additionally, Rs 1.35 billion has been allocated for the Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-1), sources added.

Earlier, Pakistan’s multi-mission communication satellite PAKSAT-MM1 was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China.

The PAKSAT-MM1 will be placed 36,000 kilometers above the earth’s surface and will take three to four days to reach its orbit.

Prior to this, Pakistan’s historic lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) was launched on May 3 on board China’s Chang’E6 from Hainan, China. The satellite iCube-Qamar mission marked in Pakistan’s first lunar exploration effort which is a significant milestone for the country’s space endeavours.

The satellite, weighing about 7kg, was developed by the Electrical Engineering Department of the Institute of Space Technology (IST) in Islamabad.

The budget 2024-25 which was earlier scheduled to be presented on June 10 is now likely to be presented on June 12.

The Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24 will be presented on June 11 after a meeting of the council on June 10, the sources said.