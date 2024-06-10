Budget 2024: MQM-P ‘demands’ PM Shehbaz Rs38b for Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has presented its demands to PM Shehbaz Sharif, seeking Rs 38 billion for various development projects in Sindh in Budget 2024-25, ARY News reported citing party sources.

According to sources, MQM has demanded a 5-year socio-economic development plan for Karachi and sought development funds for its MNAs.

Sources said the party has demanded completion of the Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan and sought funds for various other projects, including Green Line, Blue Line projects, KCR (Karachi Circular Railway), Karachi Port-Pipri Freight Corridor and Bin Qasim Textile City project.

MQM-P has also demanded interest-free loans for the youth of Sindh’s urban areas and ensure the provision of complete funds for K(IV) project under the SIFC.

Earlier, MQM-P—a coalition party in the federal government—demanded a long-term strategic master plan for Karachi from the centre.

The MQM-P delegation tabled a list of complaints regarding the lack of civic facilities in the city to Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal.

The MQM-P asked the federal government to complete major uplift projects in Karachi including K-IV designed to provide 650 million gallons of water to the city daily at the earliest.

The MQM-P, a coalition party in the federal government, maintained that Karachi is the biggest city and economic hub of Pakistan, yet ‘deprived’ of transportation facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the budget 2024-25 which was earlier scheduled to be presented on June 10 is now likely to be presented on June 12.

The Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24 will be presented on June 11 after a meeting of the council on June 10, the sources said.