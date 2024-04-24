MQM-P demands long-term strategic master plan for Karachi

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)—a coalition party in the federal government—demanded a long-term strategic master plan for Karachi from the centre, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the MQM-P delegation called on Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ashan Iqbal and tabled a list of complaints regarding the lack of civic facilities in the city.

The MQM-P’s spokesman said in a statement that the party asked the federal government to complete major uplift projects in Karachi including K-IV designed to provide 650 million gallons of water to the city daily at the earliest.

The MQM-P delegation comprising Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Syed Aminul Haq, Javed Hanif and Syed Hafeezud Din informed the federal minister about the acute shortage of water in Karachi.

The MQM-P, a coalition party in the federal government, maintained that Karachi is the biggest city and economic hub of Pakistan, yet ‘deprived’ of transportation facilities.

The delegation also asked the government to complete other development projects including Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) and Karachi Circular Railway at the earliest.

Read More: PM Sharif assures Sindh CM of solving funds release, other issues

The party spokesperson said that Ashan Iqbal endorsed the MQM-P’s position on Karachi’s economic importance.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif held a one-to-one meeting with the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM’s House in Karachi and discussed issues relating to development works in the province. The premier landed in Karachi early on Wednesday morning on a day-long visit.

CM Murad complained about a shortage of funds worth Rs82 billion from the federal government. He also raised the issue of non-provision of funds for the construction of houses for the flood victims in the province.