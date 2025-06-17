Budget 2025-26: Govt ‘seeks’ PPP support to pass finance bill

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reached out Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), one of the important allies, for the passage of the budget 2025-26, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

As per details, a senior government official ‘reached out’ to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to secure support for the passage of the federal budget 2025-26.

According to the sources, the PPP was assured that it’s reservations regarding the budget would be addressed. The government formally requested the party’s cooperation to ensure the budget’s approval in Parliament, the sources privy to the development said.

However, sources within the PPP stated that no commitment has been made in response to the government’s request.

The party has sought time to deliberate on the matter and indicated that any decision will be made after the leadership returns to the country.

The PPP has conveyed that the government’s proposal regarding the budget will be presented to the party leadership for consideration.

Read more: PPP to protest against budget of rich, says Chaudhry Manzoor

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party Punjab’s leader Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed vehemently criticized federal budget for FY 2025-26 and termed it a budget of the elite class.

He said the People’s Party will launch countrywide protests against the budget before its passage in the assembly.

“It is budget of the rich for the rich class,” PPP leader said. ” This budget has nothing to offer to the poor,” he said. “We will go against the budget to any extent and the government will be responsible for it not us,” he further said.