Budget 2025-26 price cuts revealed

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced the Budget 2025-26, which includes significant reductions in various regulatory duties expected to lower the prices of many goods, ARY News reported.

According to Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced a 2 percent to 5 percent cut in regulatory duties. As a result, a wide range of imported items from daily use products to food items will become more affordable.

After the implementation of the Budget 2025-26, the reduction in import duties is expected to bring down the prices of over 600 food and beverage products.

These include imported chocolates, toffees, candies, lollipops, biscuits, jellies, marmalade, cheese, butter, honey, and beverages, all of which will see a 2 percent to 5 percent drop in duties.

Additionally, the prices of imported milk cream, flavored milk, condensed milk, ketchup, mayonnaise, ice cream, imported snacks like papadum (papad), nimco, chips, marshmallows, vitamin water, mineral water, branded flour and semolina are also expected to decrease.

The Budget 2025-26 also offers significant relief to women, as nearly all makeup and cosmetic products are likely to become cheaper due to reduced duties.

These include beauty tools, kits, hair styling products, blush, powder, mascara, face wash, facial creams, face shiners, eyeliners, lotions, perfumes, body sprays, shaving items, and wigs.

In addition, dental products, purses, sunglasses, belts, travel bags, handbags, garments, and shoes will also become more affordable under the new 2025-26 budget.

Overall, the Budget 2025-26 is aimed at easing the burden on consumers by making imported goods more accessible and reducing inflationary pressure.

Similarly, the Federal Government has allocated Rs 39,488 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the 128 ongoing and 12 new schemes of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the Budget 2025-26.

According to the budget document issued here on Tuesday, approximately Rs 38,488.216 million has been earmarked for ongoing schemes, while Rs 1,000 million is allocated for new initiatives as part of the Budget 2025-26.

Among the ongoing projects, Rs 500 million has been allocated for the Award of Allama Muhammad Iqbal 3000 Scholarships to Afghan Students under the Prime Minister’s Directive.