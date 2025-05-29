Budget 2025-26 to be presented on June 10

Adviser to Finance Minister Khurram Shehzad confirmed that that the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 will be presented on June 10, 2025.

In a statement shared on X, Khurram Shehzad said that the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25, which provides a detailed overview of the country’s economic performance for the outgoing fiscal year, will be released a day earlier on June 9, 2025.

“As communicated earlier, the upcoming Federal Budget FY26 is on schedule to be announced on June 10, 2025. Similarly, the upcoming Pakistan Economic Survey FY25 is scheduled to be announced on June 9, 2025,” the adviser to finance minister posted on X.

The announcement rebuked the speculations of the delay in budget presentation with due consultations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the upcoming Eid ul Adha holidays.

The federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 will be presented by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) has been summoned on June 9, 2025 as confirmed by sources from the Ministry of Finance.

According to sources, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will brief Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other members on the budget 2025-26 during the meeting.

The National Economic Council, a competent authority to approve the budget, will greenlight the budget for the upcoming financial period before being presented in the National Assembly.

The National Economic Council is also expected to endorse partnerships under public-private initiatives and finalise the five-year planning framework, according to ministry sources. Targets for GDP growth, agricultural growth, and industrial expansion will be established during the meeting.