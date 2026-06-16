ISLAMABAD: A senior government figure has contacted the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to discuss the party’s reservations regarding the federal budget 2026-27, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari postponed his scheduled address to the National Assembly. According to sources, he will now speak in the House after receiving formal clarification from the government on the budget-related issues.

Sources said the government representative sought details of the PPP’s concerns over the budget 2026-27 proposals, prompting the party to formally present its reservations to the government.

During the interaction, PPP leaders reportedly informed the government official that commitments made to the party regarding the budget had not been fulfilled. They also expressed concerns over what they described as misrepresentation surrounding budget-related assurances.

Read more: PPP raises concerns over the federal budget, Bilawal’s NA speech postponed

According to PPP sources, the government representative assured party leaders that their reservations would be conveyed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and pledged efforts to address the outstanding issues and honour previous commitments.

The PPP is expected to wait for the government’s formal response before deciding its future strategy regarding the budget, sources added.

Meanwhile, a meeting between budget teams representing both the government and the PPP is likely to take place in the coming days as efforts continue to resolve differences and secure broader political support for the budget.

The development comes amid ongoing consultations between coalition partners over key fiscal measures and budgetary priorities for the upcoming financial year.