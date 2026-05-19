ISLAMABAD: The federal government has formally sought proposals from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for Budget 2026–27 as part of ongoing consultations with coalition partners, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the PPP has requested additional time to finalise its recommendations for submission to the government. Officials said the government has assured the party that it will be kept on board during the budget-making process.

Sources further stated that the government has also pledged to incorporate PPP’s suggestions into the upcoming federal budget 2026-27.

Meanwhile, the PPP’s economic team has already begun working on its budget proposals. The party had earlier conveyed its reservations regarding certain aspects of the budget framework, which the government has assured it will address.

The consultations are part of broader efforts to build consensus among allied parties ahead of the presentation of Budget 2026–27.

Also Read: IMF ‘urges’ provinces to raise additional Rs400 billion in budget 2026-27

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan’s Federal Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-27 was likely to be presented on June 5, 2026, sources said on Tuesday.

Preparations have been underway to present the National Economic Survey on June 04, according to sources.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair a session of the National Economic Council on June 03, instead of May 22, sources said.

The meeting of the Annual Plan Coordination Committee will be held on June 1st, sources added.

As the budget preparations have taken steam, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan’s provinces to generate an additional Rs400 billion in revenue in the upcoming federal budget, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

Sources said the Pakistan government has initiated consultations with provincial authorities regarding measures aimed at boosting provincial revenues during the next fiscal year.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held a virtual meeting with provincial finance ministers to discuss proposals linked to the IMF programme and strategies for enhancing provincial revenue collection.

During the meeting, discussions focused on increasing both tax and non-tax revenues at the provincial level. Sources said participants also exchanged views on raising income tax on agricultural earnings, property tax and excise duties.

Consultations were further held on provincial tax revenue targets and fiscal surplus goals for the next budget.