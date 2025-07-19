Former WCW star Buff Bagwell has leg amputated after long health battle

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell has taken a brave step in his long-running health battle following a serious car accident in 2020.

The 55-year-old wrestler has now had his right leg amputated above the knee after years of unsuccessful surgeries.

Since the accident, Buff Bagwell has gone through multiple procedures to save the damaged leg, but doctors recently told him that even with three more operations, he would only have a 20 percent chance of keeping it.

After considering the risks and his future quality of life, Buff Bagwell decided that amputation was the best path forward.

In recent video updates shared on his YouTube channel and with fellow wrestler Maven Huffman, Buff Bagwell spoke about the decision and how he is staying positive.

He believes the amputation will give him a better chance at living a healthier and more active life.

Buff Bagwell’s health update also touched on his journey with addiction. He shared that he will be three years sober next month, and this new chapter in his life is a sign of how far he’s come.

He said he would rather be in this position sober and recovering than go back to the troubled lifestyle he had during his wrestling peak.

A close follower of Diamond Dallas Page’s fitness and recovery programmes, former WCW star Buff Bagwell has set himself an inspiring goal: to return to the wrestling ring.

He hopes to one day wrestle again, not just for himself, but to show others that life can still be full of purpose after a major setback like an amputation.

This Buff Bagwell health update is another turning point in his life. He’s determined to overcome this latest challenge and hopes his story will inspire others who are going through tough times.

The wrestling industry wshes Buff Bagwell a smooth and strong recovery and look forward to seeing him back doing what he loves most entertaining fans inside the ring.