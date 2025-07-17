Seth Rollins shares injury update and his return plans

WWE star Seth Rollins has confirmed that he will be out of action for a while after picking up a knee injury during Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Rollins, who has been enjoying a strong run in WWE lately, shared the update during an interview on the Rich Eisen Show.

The injury happened during a match with LA Knight, when Rollins landed awkwardly after attempting a moonsault. He felt his knee buckle and knew something was wrong, though he was able to finish the match.

Seth Rollins has since had scans and treatment in Birmingham, Alabama, but the swelling in his knee has made it difficult to get a clear diagnosis.

He expects more tests to be done in the coming weeks in Los Angeles. While the exact injury is still unknown, Rollins said he believes he’ll be away from the ring for an extended period.

This isn’t the first time Seth Rollins has dealt with a knee injury. He suffered a serious one to the same knee back in 2015, but this time, he’s approaching recovery with a much different mindset.

Now a more experienced performer, Rollins feels more at peace with the situation and is focusing on the positives, including spending more time with his young daughter.

Despite the setback, Seth Rollins has already set a clear goal: to return in time for WrestleMania season. Although there’s no firm timeline yet, WrestleMania remains his main target.

Rollins had been on a roll recently, pulling off a major double cross at WrestleMania 41, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, and forming a new alliance with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

The injury is an unfortunate pause in what has been a career-high period for him. Still, Seth Rollins remains positive and confident that he’ll come back stronger.

While fans will surely miss him in the coming months, he’s focused on recovery and is hopeful for a return in time for the biggest show of the year.