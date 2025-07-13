Seth Rollins injured during WWE match – Watch video clip

WWE star Seth Rollins suffered a serious knee injury during his match against LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The incident happened when Seth Rollins attempted a second rope springboard moonsault, but missed as LA Knight moved away.

Rollins landed awkwardly on his right leg and immediately grabbed his knee, showing clear signs of distress.

Seth Rollins seemingly messed up his knee.#SNME pic.twitter.com/Lxr8iQlRbJ — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 13, 2025



As the match paused briefly, WWE officials and Paul Heyman checked on Seth Rollins. Once the action resumed, it went straight to the finish, with LA Knight securing a quick win using his signature move.

On commentary, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett addressed the situation, and after the match Seth Rollins was quietly helped to the backstage area by WWE staff, although this was not shown to the audience.

Sources close to WWE have confirmed that the injury to Rollins is completely real and not part of a storyline.

Read More: WWE legend makes bold claim about Blake Monroe’s WWE future

In fact, Rollins was originally meant to win the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event match, but due to the injury, plans had to be changed quickly, affecting the rest of the night’s event.

Seth Rollins previously suffered a major knee injury in 2015, tearing his ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a live event in Dublin. The injury forced him to vacate the WWE Championship and miss over six months of action.

This development is concerning for fans and WWE management alike, as Seth Rollins is a key figure in current storylines.

The injury may impact upcoming shows, especially if it turns out to be long-term. LA Knight, who has been rising steadily in popularity, was not meant to win the match, but handled the situation professionally.

WWE is expected to issue a formal update soon regarding Seth Rollins’ condition and whether he will need time away from the ring to recover.