‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot casts its new slayer

American actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong has joined Hulu’s reboot pilot of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ alongside returning star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

While the project was announced in February, the makers declined to share many details about the reboot pilot, as per a report by Variety.

However, insiders maintained that Hollywood actor Sarah Michelle Gellar will feature in a recurring role as Buffy in the ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot, which will focus on the new slayer, Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

Reacting to Armstrong’s casting, the Hollywood actor said that she wanted the 15-year-old in the reboot as soon as she watched her audition.

“To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room,” Sarah Michelle Gellar said.

Gellar also shared a video on Instagram in which she informed Ryan Kiera Armstrong that she got the role of a new slayer in the ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot.

The upcoming project is being written, showrun and executive produced by Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman.

“We are so overjoyed to have found this generation’s slayer in Ryan Kiera Armstrong, she absolutely blew us away — there is no question in our mind that she is the chosen one,” the Zuckermans said.

On the work front, Armstrong previously featured in the Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Skeleton Crew.’

The Hollywood starlet also acted in ‘Anne with an E’ at Netflix, ‘American Horror Story,’ and the upcoming FX series ‘The Lowdown.’

Apart from her role in TV shows, Ryan Kiera Armstrong also featured in ‘Firestarter’ reboot, ‘The Tomorrow War’ and Marvel’s ‘Black Widow.’