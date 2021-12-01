Builder told to accommodate Makkah Terrace allottees

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the builder of the Makka Terrace to arrange rented houses and bear the shifting expenses of the allottees of the building, ARY News reported.

The lawyer of the Sindh Building Control Authority(SBCA) presented the list of 16 officers of the department who were found guilty of stopping the illegal construction of the Makkah Tower’s portion.

Inquiry against the assistant director, senior inspectors, inspector and superintendents has been forwarded to the high-ups for the action, the lawyer informed SHC.

He further said that the demolition process of the building has not yet started as some of the allottees are still residing in the building, while four families have shifted from the building so far.

The SHC bench ordered the SBCA lawyer to vacate the building within a week, ordered to keep the building empty until its repair after razing its illegal portion.

The court also ordered builder to bear the shifting expenses of the allottees until their reshifting in the Makkah Terrace and arrange rented houses.

It must be noted that last month, the SHC while ordering action against the four-storey portion of Makkah Terrace had remarked that whatever is illegal should be demolished and a report should be submitted within a month.