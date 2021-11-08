Owner of Makkah Terrace booked on criminal charges

KARACHI: Following the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC), the owner of Makkah Terrace has been booked on criminal charges, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Waseem, the owner of Makkah Terrace, located near Karachi’s Preedy Street has been booked over violation of section 6 of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

The building can face three years in jail and a fine if charges of violating section 6 of SBCA prove right against him.

Earlier, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) had halted the demolition operation at Makkah Terrace upon the resistance of the residents.

The team had reached to raze the structure on the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC) earlier this week. As the SBCA team started to demolish few parts of the building, the residents of the building came out of their houses and started raising slogans.

It is to be noted that the case of illegal constructions in the city was heard in the Sindh High Court. During the hearing, the court expressed anger over the DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

Justice Zafar Rajput had remarked that the performance of SBCA is zero, decisions are given but no action is being taken.

Justice Rajput asked the DG SCBA that how these buildings are being built? When the buildings are built, the officers are asleep. Tell me, what action has been taken against the responsible officers?

Expressing anger, the SHC judge had remarked, “What! were you sleeping before?” You are standing here but your officers are not taking any action.

The SHC, while ordering action against the four-storey portion of Makkah Tower, said that whatever is illegal should be demolished and a report should be submitted within a month.

