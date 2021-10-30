Bull escapes from slaughterhouse, goes on rampage

A bull escaped from a slaughterhouse in a town in Scotland and destroyed vehicles after going on a rampage.

The report mentioned that the beast finally came under control after being chased by police officers in the streets of North Muirton town.

It caused a local bus service to temporarily shut down its operations while a school had to close its gates for its students’ safety.

In an attempt to get the bull under control, a police van looked to stop the animal by overtaking it and blocking the road.

However, the attempt was of no avail as it evaded the vehicle.

It was reported that the bull had successfully escaped from a slaughterhouse for freeing itself. The animal was eventually trapped before being shot dead.

Recently, an out of control bull run amok outside the parliament house in Perth city of Australia.

What was meant to be a harmless stunt to promote mental health initiative R U OK? Day and the Perth Royal Show quickly turned pear-shaped after a bull named ‘Winston’, one of two cattle visiting parliament, slipped its handler and galloped off.

Watch: Bull injures 10 as it rages out of ring and charges into spectators

Winston seemed overwhelmed by the attention, crossing the road, scaling a fence, heading for parked cars before touring the grounds of Parliament House.

Luckily, Winston’s handlers managed to get him back under control.

