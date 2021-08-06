Watch: Bull injures 10 as it rages out of ring and charges into spectators

In a the horrific moment where fun time turned into trouble, at least ten people were wounded after a raging bull escaped the ring and charged at fans at an illegal rodeo in Mexico.

The angry beast breached a safety fence and ran amok amongst spectators at the arena in Puruándiro, Michoacán.

At least one woman was trampled over by the bull while several people were smashed by the beastly horns, which went ahead despite local coronavirus restrictions.

The rider astride the beast tried to rein it in for some 20 seconds before being thrown to the ground.

The bull then brings down the fence and pillages through the audiences as screams of panic fill the arena.

Spectators, including women and children, terrified as they were, attempted to flee with some jumping into the arena to get away from the bucking bull.

One woman, who is trying to control the beast is struck by its horns several times. Despite this, she continues to try to steer the animal away from the spectators.

A wheelchair-ridden man was reported to have had a narrow escape, before support staff were able to corral the animal.

Shocking video: Pick-up truck sinks into lake during live news coverage

They rout it back to the arena where some from the audience still cowered and hid.

The incident video has been shared widely on social media. Local officials had granted the rodeo a licence even though such gatherings were banned under coronavirus regulations. An investigation as reportedly been launched into the taking place of this allegedly illegal event.