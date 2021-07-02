Bull headbutts 16-year-old boy to death in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy was headbutted to death by a bull while he was taking the sacrificial animal to his home Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the boy’s family had parched the bull from a local market two days back to perform the sacrifice on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Police said that Ahad, 16, was taking the sacrificial animal to his home when it turned furious and attacked the boy in Orangi Town.

Ahad received critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. After fighting for his life for two days in a private hospital, Ahad succumbed to his injuries on Friday night.

Earlier on June 30, Over 85,000 sacrificial animals from across the country had reached Karachi’s cattle market located at Superhighway.

The market measuring 900 acres had formally been inaugurated on June 10.

According to the market administration, the animals from Gujranwala, Rajanpur, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Sibbi, Quetta, and other cities were available in the market.

However, sellers and buyers had been asked to comply with the COVID-19-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).