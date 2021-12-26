Bull foils attack from lionesses as video goes viral

A video of a bull foiling an attack from two lionesses wandering in a street has gone viral on social media as netizens were shocked to witness wild animals roaming so openly in the streets.

The video was captured on a surveillance camera in Mota Hadmatiya village in India and showed two young lionesses wandering in the streets of Junagad when they spotted a bull tied to a post outside a house.

The video showed the two big cats approaching the bull. The bull, however, scared them off by showing its horns and charging at them. Although the lionesses tried to attack multiple times, in the end, the bull emerged victorious in the duel.

As the video went viral, the netizens were amazed to see the fight put off by the bull while some also asked as to why it was left unattended to become prey of the wild animals.

Some people also questioned the skills of the lionesses saying that they might not be trained well and maybe inexperienced to hunt the animals.

