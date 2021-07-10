WATCH: Bull with ‘six legs, two tongues’ catches Karachi cattle market visitors’ fancy

KARACHI: A unique bull with “six legs and two tongues” has become the centre of attention at Karachi’s cattle market on Superhighway.

Weighing about 16 maunds, the bull is unique because it has six legs and two tongues, its owner said while talking to ARY News. He said people have been offering Rs500,000 to Rs550,000 for the sacrificial animal but he wants to sell it for Rs750,000.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Around 400,000 animals have reached the Karachi cattle market from across the country.

Also Read: COVID-19 SOPS FOR CATTLE MARKETS: HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

A spokesperson for the market, Yawar Raza Chawla said more than 600,000 animals are expected to reach the market ahead of Eid-ul-Adha that is expected to fall on July 21.