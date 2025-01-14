Bumrah fitness concerns delay India’s Champions Trophy squad announcement

India has requested an extension to submit their squad announcement for the forthcoming Champions Trophy 2025 due to fitness concerns of Jasprit Bumrah.

According to details, Indian selectors wish to assess the fitness reports of star bowler prior to finalizing the squad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has stated that the fast bowler’s participation in the Champions Trophy is now in doubt due to a diagnosed back injury, which he experienced during the Sydney Test.

On the other hand, Australia announced 15-member preliminary squad for the ICC Champions Trophy in whic Pat Cummins will lead the 2006 and 2009 champions.

Read more: Pakistan ‘submit’ initial squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Concerns were raised about Pat Cummins’ availability after it was recently announced that he will not be joining the Test team in Sri Lanka later this month due ankle injury but now he has named as captain and will lead Australia in the tournament.

When Australia’s Test team visits Sri Lanka in late January, his wife Becky is expected to give birth to the couple’s second child. It was recently disclosed that he suffered from an ankle injury during his team’s triumphant Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia.

Pat Cummins’ fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood, who missed Australia’s Test series against India because of a calf injury halfway through, will also make a comeback.

Read more: Rohit Sharma likely to visit Pakistan ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Quick Nathan Ellis has also secured a berth while Matt Short and Aaron Hardie have been called up for their first-ever squad calls for an ICC event.

They are the three replacements for Sean Abbott, Cameron Green (back surgery), and David Warner (retired) in the team that won the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.