Moderna on Tuesday said it has begun its first human trial of an experimental vaccine to protect against Bundibugyo ebolavirus, ​a strain of Ebola that has killed more than 1,650 ‌people so far and currently has no approved vaccine.

Health Canada has cleared an early-stage study and the first volunteers have already received the ​shot, called mRNA-1469, acording to the vaccine maker. The experimental shot ​uses the same mRNA technology behind Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The ⁠trial, which will run at three sites in Canada, ​aims to enroll about 80 healthy adults to check if ​the vaccine is safe and triggers an immune response.

The work is part of an expanded partnership with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, or CEPI, ​which has pledged up to $50 million to help fund ​the vaccine’s early testing and manufacturing.

The Bundibugyo strain is driving an outbreak ‌in ⁠Democratic Republic of Congo that has become the world’s second-largest Ebola outbreak on record, with 3,748 confirmed cases and 1,657 confirmed deaths reported as of August 1, according, opens new tab to the U.S. Centers ​for Disease Control ​and Prevention ⁠data.

The cases are increasing faster than during the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola epidemic, which was the largest ​on record, said CEPI chief executive Richard ​Hatchett.

The World ⁠Health Organization and Africa CDC have both declared the current outbreak a public health emergency.

If the vaccine is eventually approved, Moderna ⁠said it plans ​to make at least 500,000 doses ​available to low- and middle-income countries at access pricing under its agreement with ​CEPI.