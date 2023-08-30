Okara: Bundles of exam papers stolen from marking center

OKARA: In a shocking incident, bundles of exam papers of Sahiwal and Sargodha board have been stolen from a marking center, ARY News reported.

As per details, English papers of Sahiwal board and Physics papers of Sargodha board were stolen from Government Girls Graduate College marking center.

It was also revealed that the students take the exam paper with them and check their own papers accordingly.

Meanwhile, the administration is making efforts to save those involved in this incident and no action has been taken against the center supervisor Farwa Naqvi and Naveed Alam, who are allegedly accused in this incident.

Earlier, in a separate incident unidentified men torched solved papers of intermediate part-II in Lahore after snatching them from a superintendent of an examination centre who was on his way to submit them to the authorities.

According to details, a superintendent of an examination centre in Kahna Nau area of Lahore was on his way to submit the solved papers to the concerned authorities when unidentified men approached him and burned down the papers after snatching them from him.

The Lahore police have also registered an FIR on the complaint of the superintendent against the unidentified people and formed a special team to arrest them.