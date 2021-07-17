Unidentified men snatch, torch solved exam papers in Lahore ‎

LAHORE: Unidentified men have torched solved papers of intermediate part-II in Lahore after snatching them from a superintendent of an examination centre who was on his way to submit them to the authorities, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to details, a superintendent of an examination centre in Kahna Nau area of Lahore was on his way to submit the solved papers to the concerned authorities when unidentified men approached him and burned down the papers after snatching them from him.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Yasir Humayun has taken notice of the incident and directed the concerned authorities to apprehend the suspects behind the entire episode.

The Lahore police have also registered an FIR on the complaint of the superintendent against the unidentified people and formed a special team to arrest them.

It is pertinent to mention here that the intermediate part-II exams have commenced under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore from July 10 and would continue until July 27.

The matric part-II exam under the BISE Lahore would commence from July 29 and would continue until August 09.

Read More: 9TH’S MATHS PAPER LEAKS ON SOCIAL MEDIA BEFORE START OF EXAM IN KARACHI

The federal government had announced to conduct examinations of all classes and made it clear that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

It was decided in the meeting that Board exams would begin after June 20. Intermediate and Matric exams would be given priority which will start from the third week of June.