Female school teacher murdered for ‘rejecting’ marriage proposal

BUNER: A female school teacher was murdered by a suspect in front of her father allegedly for refusing a marriage proposal.

The incident occurred in the Jangdara Totalai area of Buner, where the suspect opened fire on the 40-year-old teacher, killing her instantly, before fleeing the scene.

The local police have registered a first information report (FIR) and launched an investigation into the murder. According to the victim’s father, the suspect had previously attacked the teacher, and the family had informed the police about the earlier incident, but no significant action was taken.

Earlier in a similar incident in the Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on June 8, a female school teacher, who contracted free-will marriage, had been killed in the name of ‘honour.’

According to details, the incident occurred in the Tazagram area of Mardan district in which the 22-year-old woman was killed after being dragged out of a car.

According to police, the school teacher was killed in the name of honour, nine months after she had a court marriage.

The police started the investigation as evidence from the crime scene had been collected. The woman’s dead body has been sent to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The attackers managed to escape after the murder and are still at large.

In a similar incident in Vehari on June 4, two sisters, who contracted free will marriages, were killed in the name of ‘honour’.

The two sisters had married boys they loved against the wishes of their family. They were brought back due to a decision made by a “Panchayat,” according to the District Police Officer (DPO).

The police said that the sisters were killed by their father, brother, and uncle. The incident occurred within the limits of Machiwal police station.

The sisters had been brought back to their family through a panchayat decision.

The police said that the suspects are at large but they will be arrested soon. The DPO said that the teams are been formed to arrest the suspect.