Bunnie Xo has finally spoken out following the news of her split from Jelly Roll.

Speaking on the June 18 episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, the 46-year-old podcaster opened up about the couple’s unconventional relationship and shared that they have already moved quickly to settle their divorce.

She went on to reveal that despite their divorce, the pair are still planning to welcome a child together, saying, “We’re still having a baby together.”

Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, stressed that the split was amicable and that there was no infidelity involved.

“So, we have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered,” she explained. “We’re going to co-parent together. J is my best friend. This isn’t what you guys think this is. Nobody cheated on the other person. It’s literally just we served our purpose for each other.”

The podcast host also reflected on the emotional toll their fertility journey had taken on them. According to Bunnie, she and the “Save Me” singer suffered the loss of four embryos while trying to start a family.

“In a way, I kind of think J and I are trauma-bonded,” she said, using her nickname for the country star whose real name is Jason DeFord.

Bunnie Xo also recalled that an emotional argument on Mother’s Day ultimately led to the divorce filing.

“Well, then file the f—ing divorce papers,” she remembered telling Jelly Roll before leaving home. The pair reportedly did not speak for weeks afterward, and the singer followed through with the filing.

Despite ending their marriage, Bunnie emphasized that their future remains centered on friendship and family.