Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, are ending their marriage after nearly 10 years together.

According to court records the country music star, whose real name is Jason DeFord, filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo, born Alisa DeFord, in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18.

The news comes as a surprise to fans, given the couple’s recent public appearances and their shared plans to expand their family.

The pair appeared stronger than ever earlier this year at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where they shared affectionate moments on the red carpet and celebrated Jelly Roll’s win for Best Contemporary Country Album.

During his emotional acceptance speech, the singer credited Bunnie for helping him transform his life.

“I want to thank my beautiful wife,” Jelly Roll said at the time, adding that he believed he would not be where he is today without her support.

The couple’s love story began in 2015 after they met at one of Jelly Roll’s concerts in Las Vegas. A year later, the singer proposed to Bunnie on stage before the pair secretly tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony later that same night.

In 2023, they renewed their vows at the same Las Vegas chapel where their journey began.

Throughout their relationship, the couple openly discussed both their highs and lows. Jelly Roll previously admitted to being unfaithful early in their marriage, calling it one of the most difficult periods of his life. Bunnie later revealed in her memoir that the pair briefly separated before ultimately reconciling.

In recent months, the couple had also spoken publicly about their hopes of welcoming a child through surrogacy after facing fertility challenges. Bunnie shared earlier this year that they had found a surrogate and were optimistic about growing their family.