Sidhu Moosewala’s close friend narrowly escapes assassination attempt

A Punjabi musician and close friend of Sidhu Moosewala, Bunty Bains narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by unidentified gunmen.

As reported by Indian news agencies, Punjabi lyricist and music composer Bunty Bains, who was a close friend of late rapper Sidhu Moosewala, escaped a deadly attack on him, at a restaurant in Mohali, Punjab.

Reportedly, Bains was at a restaurant in Sector 79 of Mohali, when unidentified men opened fire at him. However, the musician escaped unhurt.

Reportedly, he also received a threatening phone call earlier, demanding a ransom of INR1 crore.

He filed a police complaint following the incident and an investigation has been begun on the threat call, from a guy named Lucky Patial, who is said to have close links with the gangs of Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha.

Pertinent to note here that Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by six men in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on May 29, 2022.

Notably, Bains was associated with Moosewala when he was alive. He managed the late singer’s work and business affairs.