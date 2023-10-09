After Salman Khan, Jasmine Sandlas gets death threats from Sidhu Moosewala’s killer

Indian Punjabi singer, based in America, Jasmine Sandlas received death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, ahead of her performance in Delhi.

As reported by Indian news agencies, Punjabi singer-rapper, Jasmine Sandlas, known for chart-topper tracks like ‘Yaar Na Miley’, ‘Pinjra’ and ‘Illegal Weapon’, received death threats on call, shortly after she landed in Delhi, India for a concert on Saturday.

According to the details, Sandlas, who was to perform at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in the Indian capital, received anonymous calls from international numbers after her arrival, while the caller, who referred to himself as Lawrence Bishnoi, said that the singer would be attacked at the concert venue.

Reportedly, her team promptly contacted Southwest Delhi police upon learning of this situation, and the singer was provided with security at her hotel.

More investigation on the matter is underway.

It is pertinent to mention that the same gang also claimed responsibility for killing Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in May last year.

Moreover, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has also been on the radar of gangster Bishnoi for some time, for allegedly killing two blackbucks – a protected species under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, which are also considered sacred for the Bishnoi community – during a film’s shooting.

