Bunyan Um Marsoos: The meaning behind Pakistan’s military operation against India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan launched precision missile strikes against India under Operation Bunyan Um Marsoos, symbolising unity and steadfast national defense.

Bunyan Ul Marsoos is an Arabic verse from the Quran, the holy book of Muslims.

The operation’s name—meaning “a structure firmly joined together”—draws inspiration from Surah Al-Saff (61-4), which praises those who fight in Allah’s cause as a solid, fortified structure.

إِنَّ اللَّهَ يُحِبُّ الَّذِينَ يُقَاتِلُونَ فِي سَبِيلِهِ صَفًّا كَأَنَّهُم بُنْيَانٌ مَّرْصُوصٌ

Translation: ‘Allah indeed loves those who fight in His Way as though they are a solid wall cemented with molten lead’ (Surah Al-Saff, verse 4)

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir offered Fajr prayers and recited Surah Al-Saff before the operation commenced, invoking divine guidance.

The action reflects Pakistan’s resolve and collective strength in the face of external aggression.

Read More: Pakistan launches ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ operation against India

Pakistan early Saturday launched the military operation ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ against India and targeted several strategic installations, Pakistan’s state-run news agency APP reported, citing security sources.

Seven sites in India were targeted, including the key Pathankot air base, Udhampur air base, and Gujarat air base. Rajasthan air base and Brahmos storage site, security sources said.

The operation was launched in retaliation for Indian missile strikes that hit several locations inside the country.

India fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan late Friday, however, all assets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remained safe, military spokesman said.

Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference confirmed that India fired the air-to-ground missiles at the Nur Khan base (Rawalpindi), Murid base (Chakwal) and Shorkot air base. “By the grace of Allah Almighty, all PAF assets are safe,” he said.

He warned India of a befitting response, saying, “Now just wait for our response”. The DG ISPR said India also fired missiles and drones in Afghanistan.