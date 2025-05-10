Pak Army dedicates Al-Fateh missile launch to children martyred in Indian attack

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has dedicated the launch of its Al-Fateh ballistic missile, used during Operation “Bunyan-al-Marsoos” (Iron Wall), to honour the sacrifices of innocent Pakistani children martyred in an Indian strike.

Officials said that Pakistan will never forget the sacrifices of these young martyrs, emphasising the nation’s resolve to honour their sacrifices and to keep them alive in memories.

They added that the missile operation reflects Pakistan’s firm commitment to defending its people and responding to aggression with strength and determination.

Pakistan early Saturday launched the military operation ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ against India and targeted several strategic installations, Pakistan’s state-run news agency APP reported, citing security sources.

Seven sites in India were targeted, including the key Pathankot air base, Udhampur air base, and Gujarat air base. Rajasthan air base and Brahmos storage site, security sources said.

The operation was launched in retaliation for Indian missile strikes that hit several locations inside the country.

India fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan late Friday, however, all assets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remained safe, military spokesman said.

Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference confirmed that India fired the air-to-ground missiles at the Nur Khan base (Rawalpindi), Murid base (Chakwal) and Shorkot air base. “By the grace of Allah Almighty, all PAF assets are safe,” he said.

He warned India of a befitting response, saying, “Now just wait for our response”. The DG ISPR said India also fired missiles and drones in Afghanistan.

He said India with its arrogance was pushing the region into destabilization. “We will not get impressed by this, and will fight with full force,” he added.

Read More: Pakistan Army destroys three Indian posts along LoC

Earlier, Pakistan Army retaliated effectively to recent Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC), confirming the destruction of three additional Indian posts in response to unprovoked firing, Pakistan’s state-run news agency the APP reported, citing security sources.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, Pakistan Army effectively neutralized multiple enemy posts in a coordinated action across different sectors.

In the Kellar sector, this included the Meheree post situated at Khalsha Top. Simultaneously, in the Rakh Chaqri sector, the Dana Top and Mound posts were also successfully destroyed.

The latest strikes have inflicted heavy losses on the enemy, consistent with the Pakistan Army’s ongoing retaliatory operations.

According to security officials, the enemy has been left in disarray due to the successive destruction of posts along the LoC.