Burberry faces potential investor pushback over CEO pay package

Burberry faces potential shareholder opposition over executive pay at its annual general meeting next month, after ​a governance advisory body recommended investors vote ‌against the British fashion house’s proposed new remuneration policy.

In a report circulated to clients on Tuesday, Institutional ​Shareholder Services acknowledged Burberry’s rationale for the ​overhaul and noted the company had modified ⁠its original proposals following shareholder feedback, but the ​proxy group said executives stood to earn significantly ​more without giving up much of their guaranteed pay, warranting a vote against the policy.

Under Burberry’s proposed executive ​pay overhaul, CEO Joshua Schulman will get performance ​share awards worth up to 300% of his salary, ‌with ⁠his total potential package reaching £12.24 million ($16.41 million) if the brand achieves maximum performance targets and its share price rises by 50%.

The 170-year-old luxury brand ​has been ​trying to win ⁠back the appeal of younger shoppers, while cutting costs to undo years of ​underperformance. However, the Iran war threw ​a ⁠wrench in its turnaround progress as weaker revenues in Europe and the Middle East spooked investors.

Burberry’s AGM is scheduled ⁠for ​July 15 in London, with ​shareholder voting results to be published afterwards.