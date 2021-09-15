Burewala madressah teacher flees after allegedly impregnating 13-year-old

VEHARI: A madressah (seminary) teacher fled with his family after it was revealed Wednesday he has been sexually abusing his 13-year-old girl student in Burewala city of Punjab who after falling sick is diagnosed to be pregnant, ARY News reported.

The 13-year-old girl felt sick and was taken to the hospital today and that’s when the doctors learned she has been pregnant.

The seminary cleric has allegedly been raping her for month, the minor victim confirmed.

Thana Shah Police Station have booked the seminary teacher, however, he has fled the city with his wife and children. Police confirmed he could not be detained or traced.

TikToker murder: Court to indict suspects on September 27

Separately from Karachi on the violence against women, a sessions court is said to indict on September 27 the suspects in the murder case of TikToker Muskan Sheikh among three others.

The hearing of the case was presided over by the additional district and sessions judge Karachi South region. Copies of charge-sheet to the suspects’ lawyers have been provided.

Notices have been issued to all suspects including the main suspect, Nabi Bux to ensure their presence before the sessions court on September 27 for indictment.

On February 1, four TikTokers identified as Muskan Sheikh, Amir Khan, Rehan Shah and Saddam Hussain were killed by unidentified armed men near Anklesaria Hospital, located in the city’s Garden area.