Burglars rob house of 15 tola gold, cash in Karachi’s Khayaban e Mujahid

KARACHI: In the early hours of Sunday, a group of robbers broke into a Khayaban e Mujahid house in the Defence phase 5 and took away 15 tola gold and Rs200,000 in cash, ARY News reported.

According to the police of the District South, there were a total of five robbers who stormed the house in the early hours and fled the scene after robbing gold and cash from the house.

There have not been any arrests or developments reported in the case so far, however, police said they have registered the case.

Police nab two gang members in Lyari with drugs and weapons

Separately today from Karachi, the city police in a raid near Gabol Park in Lyari arrested two operatives of a gang, SSP City confirmed.

“Two members of Mulla Nisar Uzair group involved in Lyari gang war have been arrested in raid”, SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz here said.

“Accused Mohammad Zubair alias Chhotu and Rehmat Ali have been arrested in a raid near Gabol Park in Kalakot police remit,” the police chief said. “The accused have been involved in murder, attempt to murder, extortion and other crimes.”