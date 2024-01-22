Iqra Aziz, Hamza Sohail join forces for ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’

A-list actor Iqra Aziz and TV heartthrob Hamza Sohail are all set to grace the small screen in ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’.

The wait is finally over as everyone’s favourite actors Iqra Aziz and Hamza Sohail are finally coming together in their maiden on-screen collaboration, the hotly-anticipated drama serial ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’.

The first look at the drama and character introductions were unveiled over the weekend, promising an engaging story to be unfolded soon.

The title stars Aziz as the unpredictable and unstoppable Freeya aka Juliet, whereas, Sohail is set to charm you as the confident daredevil, Farhaad, the Romeo.

The teasers were watched by millions of social users across the platforms, while excited fans swamped the comments sections to share their anticipation for the fresh pairing and storyline.

Young director Fajr Raza, who has previously worked with renowned names like Badar Mehmood and Aabis Raza in hit plays namely ‘Mein’, ‘Bandish 2’ and ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, helmed the direction of the upcoming project as his first solo serial, whereas playwright Parisa Siddiqui penned the script and story of the same. Fahad Mustafa and Dr Ali Kazmi back the project under their production venture Big Bang Entertainment.

‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

