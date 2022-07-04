Burqa-clad gang busted in Lahore

LAHORE: Police on Monday nabbed a two-member burqa-clad gang in Lahore’s Liberty Market, ARY News reported.

As per details, a patrolling team of Gulberg police was informed by a woman, whose handbag was snatched by two burqa-clad women in Liberty Market.

The police in a prompt action arrested both the burqa-clad women and recovered valuables from their custody. The women were identified as Kiran and Bisma, who have a criminal record, the SHO Gulberg said.

Both the burqa-clad women used to snatch handbags, cash and mobiles of the women in Liberty Market. Six handbags and Rs60,000 have been recovered from the women, the police said and added that further investigation was underway.

Earlier, Dolphin police in Lahore arrested a burqa-clad young man who used to harass women in bazaars wearing the garment to conceal his identity.

Taking action on a woman’s complaint, a Dolphin police team reached the area, arrested the burqa-clad suspect and handed him over to Shahdara police station for further investigation.

