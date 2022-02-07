Lahore: Burqa-clad man arrested for harassing women

LAHORE: Dolphin police in Lahore on Monday arrested a burqa-clad young man who used to harass women in bazaars wearing the garment to conceal his identity, ARY News reported.

Taking action on a woman complaint, a Dolphin police team reached the area, arrested the burqa-clad suspect and handed him over to Shahdara police station for further investigation.

A case has been registered against him.

برقعہ پہن کرخواتین کو ہراساں کرنے والا ملزم گرفتار#Lahore #dolphins pic.twitter.com/3Z8FcTLM46 — Capital City Police Lahore Official (@CcpoLahore) February 6, 2022

The suspect, Abrar, according to the police, had worn a burqa to conceal his identity.

In a similar incident that was reported from Lahore last month, the Shadbagh police arrested two burqa-clad men who used to harass schoolgirls on the streets.

Police had registered a case against both the suspects who were later identified as Habib Dar and Shah Mir, the residents of Shadbagh.

Later, both suspects had been transferred to the city’s Lari Adda police station.

