Audiotape of TikToker, associate emerges in Minar-e-Pakistan case

LAHORE: An audiotape of a telephonic conversation between a female TikToker, who was assaulted at Minar-e-Pakistan on Aug 14, and her associate emerged on Monday.

In the 25-second audiotape, Tiktoker Ayesha Akram and Rambo purportedly talk about extorting money from suspects whom the former has identified during an identification parade.

Rambo enquires about the number of the suspects she has picked out for their alleged involvement in the assault, to which the woman replies that there are a total of six suspects.

“How much money should we take from each one of them? Rambo is then heard asking her. “Most of the suspects are poor,” he carries on.

“They can hardly give Rs0.5 million,” Ayesha Akram responds before the conversation between the two concludes.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation Shariq Jamal relayed they are examining the audiotape. Rambo’s mobile phone has been seized, he said, adding the accused confirmed the veracity of the phone call.

We are making this telephonic conversation part of the case, the police officer said.

DIG Jamal expressed the hope that more details would come to the fore during investigation.

On Oct 9, a Lahore court granted a four-day physical remand of Rambo and seven others in the Minar-e-Pakistan assault case. Rambo and his seven accomplices were arrested on Friday after the victim alleged that his associate was mastermind of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident that saw a mob of 400 people assaulting her on August 14.

